County Coalition Offers Powerful Tools for Caregivers Spring Classes

Lynette McGowan, Caregiver Support Coordinator, Larimer County Office on Aging

Are you feeling stretched as a family caregiver? Are you neglecting your own needs because you’re too busy caring for someone else?

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to give you 35 helpful tools for caregiving, help you avoid burnout, and be a better caregiver to your loved one.

A Coalition, including the Larimer County Office on Aging is sponsoring two classes this April— starting soon — titled Powerful Tools for Caregivers.

• 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., [Thursdays], April 5 – May 10, Aging Clinic of the Rockies, CSU Health and Wellness Center [NW corner of College and Prospect], Fort Collins. Call 970-218-8018 to register.

• 10 a.m. – Noon, [Wednesdays], April 25 – May 30, Stepping Stones Adult Day Program, 302 3rd Street, SE, Suite 100, Loveland. Call 970-820-6872 to register.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers classes help family caregivers acquire ‘tools’ to reduce stress, balance your life as a caregiver, better communicate your feelings, deal with difficult emotions, and locate helpful resources. larimer.org/humanservices/aging