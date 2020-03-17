Colorado Governor Polis Orders Suspension of Dine-In Service at Restaurants Along with Other Restrictions

Dine-In Service at Restaurants and Bars

Effective at 8:00am on Tuesday, March 17th, Governor Polis has ordered a temporary suspension of dine-in service at restaurants and bars for the next 30 days. This includes brewpubs, breweries, microbreweries, distillery pubs, wineries, tasting rooms, special licensees, clubs, public bars, taverns, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, Cigar bars, gyms, gymnasiums, theaters, casinos, movie and performance theaters, opera houses, concert halls, and music halls, restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, and other similar places of public accommodation offering food or beverage for on-premises consumption. These places are encouraged to offer food and beverage using a delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.

The restrictions imposed by this order do not apply to any of the following: Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, and food pantries, Room service in hotels, Health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities; Crisis shelters or similar institutions; Food courts inside the secured zones of airports; and any emergency facilities necessary for the response to these events.

Read the Governor’s Order here.

Large Events and Gatherings

Rather than waiting for additional positive test results, public health officials have issued proactive protective measures to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Larimer County Public Health Director, Tom Gonzales, has issued a public health order requiring the cancellation or postponement of events with more than 250 attendees and the closure of senior community centers in Larimer County. This order is intended to prevent an increase in the number of people with serious infections, resulting in an overwhelmed healthcare system.

We are also urging the following:

The cancellation or postponement of events with 50 or more attendees for the general population.

People at high-risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (aged 60 or over, those with underlying health conditions, and pregnant people) not attend events, public areas, and business locations where 10 or more people will be gathered.

Elective surgeries and non-critical medical appointments should be postponed until further notice to conserve medical resources.

Avoid all nonessential travel. Travel in and out of the community is highly discouraged.

If you are planning to attend any social gathering of any size, take precautions to lower the chances of getting sick yourself or spreading respiratory illness to others.