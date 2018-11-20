CPW celebrates Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23

November 20, 2018 Theresa Rose Outdoors 0
Start a new holiday tradition and turn Black Friday into a Fresh Air Friday! With support from our partners at GOCO, admission to all of Colorado's 41 state parks is free on Nov. 23.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Logo

Carson Ramsay, CPW Communications 

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing its tradition of opening its parks to free entry on the day after Thanksgiving. CPW welcomes you to join us in celebrating Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23, transforming a day traditionally spent more on material goods and leftovers into a day spent appreciating nature and having some fun outdoors.

With support from our partners at Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), CPW invites you to connect with family and friends by getting outside and celebrating Fresh Air Friday with free admission to any of our 41 state parks. If you can’t make it to one of our state parks, CPW still encourages Coloradans to get outside to their favorite local park, open space or trail system to enjoy quality time with loved ones and create outdoor memories that last a lifetime.
“There’s no denying how grateful we as Coloradans are for our outdoor way of life,” said CPW Director Bob Broscheid. “So instead of spending the day after Thanksgiving surrounded by crowds and hunting for deals, we hope people will choose to get their friends and families outside to be surrounded by nature instead.”

Starting a Fresh Air Friday tradition in Colorado is easier than ever. Aspiring adventurers can download the free COTREX trails app to choose where they’d like to hike, bike or ride. If you’d like to avoid leftovers, find a fresh catch with help from the CPW Fishing App. Families with young children can even check off activities from Generation Wild’s 100 Things to Do Before You’re 12 list right in their own backyard. Or if you simply need to move around after a large meal on Thursday, visit a local trail, park or open space near you for a family dog walk or to view some wildlife.

Use our park finder to decide which state park you’ll visit on Fresh Air Friday. No matter where you go, get out and turn Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday! For a list of specific park activities, visit cpw.state.co.us.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

$1.00 Deposits Cyber Monday - Princess Cruises

by Dream Vacations - 2 days ago

Laudamus Chamber Chorale performs this weekend!

by Laudamus Chamber Chorale - 1 week ago

RamPage: Content for Outdoor Enthusiasts

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - 2 weeks ago

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*