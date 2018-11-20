CPW celebrates Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23

Carson Ramsay, CPW Communications
DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife is renewing its tradition of opening its parks to free entry on the day after Thanksgiving. CPW welcomes you to join us in celebrating Fresh Air Friday on Nov. 23, transforming a day traditionally spent more on material goods and leftovers into a day spent appreciating nature and having some fun outdoors.
Starting a Fresh Air Friday tradition in Colorado is easier than ever. Aspiring adventurers can download the free COTREX trails app to choose where they’d like to hike, bike or ride. If you’d like to avoid leftovers, find a fresh catch with help from the CPW Fishing App. Families with young children can even check off activities from Generation Wild’s 100 Things to Do Before You’re 12 list right in their own backyard. Or if you simply need to move around after a large meal on Thursday, visit a local trail, park or open space near you for a family dog walk or to view some wildlife.
Use our park finder to decide which state park you’ll visit on Fresh Air Friday. No matter where you go, get out and turn Black Friday into a blue skies Friday, a green trees Friday, a white snow Friday… a Fresh Air Friday! For a list of specific park activities, visit cpw.state.co.us.
Did you like what you just read?Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.
Donate
Be the first to comment