Free park admission for veterans and active-duty military on Nov. 11

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will honor all veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. military, military reserve and National Guard on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, with free admission to any of Colorado’s 41 state parks.
Military members or veterans visiting the parks must present proof of military service at the park gate. Free entry extends to all passengers in the same vehicle with a qualified service member. All other park fees, such as camping or fishing fees, still apply.
Military identification methods include:
-
Military ID card
-
Applicable DD Form
-
Veterans Affairs health identification card
-
A current Colorado Driver’s License or state-issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it
To learn more about other military benefits offered by CPW year-round, visit cpw.state.co.us.
