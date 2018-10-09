CPW Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant program application period began Oct. 1, 2018

Rebecca Ferrell

CPW Statewide

DENVER- Colorado Parks and Wildlife announces the application period for Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants began on Monday, Oct. 1. Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants are offered by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to support wildlife rehabilitation efforts across the state. Grant amounts range from $1,000 and $30,000 and are awarded in a manner to maximize wildlife rehabilitation efforts. All applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, 2018.

To be eligible for the Wildlife Rehabilitation grants, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Applicants must be a wildlife rehabilitator currently licensed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife

In general, grant funds can only be used for species authorized under the applicable wildlife rehabilitation license

Per the authorizing statute, the minimum grant award is $1,000; the maximum award is $30,000

This is a newly offered grant program from CPW, created through House Bill 17 – 1250. This update to Colorado law replaces the Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Cash Fund with the newly created Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund. Funding is primarily from the nongame tax check-off program, along with fines from nongame wildlife-based offenses and interest income. For the first $250,000 raised annually, 10 percent is allocated to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant program, which aims to provide funding specifically for wildlife rehabilitation centers.

The law also creates the Colorado Nongame Conservation and Wildlife Restoration Cash Fund Authority, under the control of the Board of Directors (Board). The board is comprised of seven members, each appointed by the CPW Director, who will serve staggered three-year terms. Board members serve at the pleasure of the Director, and serve until a successor is appointed, but no longer than six years. The board shall develop, adopt and implement operational guidelines and practices, including conflict of interest provisions, grant application and disbursement schedules and grant application ranking criteria.

To facilitate wildlife rehabilitation in Colorado, CPW will expend funds in accordance with the recommendations of the Board. Wildlife rehabilitation is defined and includes operational or capital expense. Rehabilitation of both game and nongame species is eligible; exotic species are not. Awardees must execute a contract with CPW to receive a grant, and work done under the grant must be performed or managed by the grantee. Matching funds are not required, and applicants do not have to be a 501(c)(3) organization.

After funding decisions have been made, CPW will make information on grant recipients, award amounts and grant annual reports available on its website. For more information on the grant program and application materials, please visit the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grants page.