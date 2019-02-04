CR 21 Fire: Breaking News

CR 21 Fire

February 4, 2019

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Sunday, February 03, Wellington Fire Protection District (WFPD) was dispatched to a report of a grass fire located in a field on County Road 21 north of W. County Road 60E, north of Wellington.

Upon arrival Engine 2 and Brush 2 found a confirmed grass fire approximately 7 acres in size with active flames moving to the east. Brush 2 began a direct attack along the east flank of the fire from the south to the north to prevent the fire from damaging multiple residential structures that were immediately threatened.

The CR 21 Fire was contained at 4:19 p.m. measuring approximately 15 acres in size. WFPD Crews remained on scene for mop up and to monitor any hot spots until 6:12 p.m.

Although several structures are in the area, no structures were damaged, and no firefighters were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental by improperly discarded fireplace ashes.

We would like to thank our mutual aid partners from Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services for assisting.

This incident serves a good reminder to properly dispose of fireplace ashes by placing cooled ashes in a metal container and soaking them in water to ensure they are completely out. Store cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container and keep it outside at least 10 feet from your home and any nearby buildings.