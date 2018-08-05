Credit Card Debt in Larimer County Among Lowest in Colorado

Steve Sabato

A new study from SmartAsset uncovers the places in Colorado where people hold the least credit card debt. Larimer County residents are among the most responsible with their plastic, with one of the lowest per capita credit card debts (compared to income and net wealth).

Below, check out the counties in Colorado with the least per capita credit card debt:

Rank County Income Wealth Credit Card Debt Credit Card Debt as % of Income Credit Card Debt as % of Wealth Lowest Credit Card Debt Index 1 Jefferson, CO $38,367 $57,304 $3,854 10.1 % 6.7 % 85.80 2 Douglas, CO $47,062 $92,725 $5,278 11.2 % 5.7 % 84.69 3 Broomfield, CO $41,698 $52,974 $4,212 10.1 % 8.0 % 83.96 4 Elbert, CO $39,360 $79,317 $4,601 11.7 % 5.8 % 83.49 5 Larimer, CO $32,433 $37,502 $3,277 10.1 % 8.7 % 82.85 6 Mesa, CO $26,731 $25,286 $2,615 9.8 % 10.3 % 81.30 7 Montrose, CO $23,276 $29,347 $2,542 10.9 % 8.7 % 81.15 8 Boulder, CO $40,097 $33,440 $3,776 9.4 % 11.3 % 80.77 9 Teller, CO $34,230 $63,247 $4,304 12.6 % 6.8 % 80.13 10 Chaffee, CO $27,848 $30,571 $2,993 10.8 % 9.8 % 79.96

For SmartAsset’s full methodology and a national view of the rankings, please visit: https://smartasset.com/credit- cards/credit-card-calculator# Colorado

