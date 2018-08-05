Credit Card Debt in Larimer County Among Lowest in Colorado

Steve Sabato
A new study from SmartAsset uncovers the places in Colorado where people hold the least credit card debt. Larimer County residents are among the most responsible with their plastic, with one of the lowest per capita credit card debts (compared to income and net wealth).
Below, check out the counties in Colorado with the least per capita credit card debt:
|Rank
|County
|Income
|Wealth
|Credit Card Debt
|Credit Card Debt as % of Income
|Credit Card Debt as % of Wealth
|Lowest Credit Card Debt Index
|1
|Jefferson, CO
|$38,367
|$57,304
|$3,854
|10.1 %
|6.7 %
|85.80
|2
|Douglas, CO
|$47,062
|$92,725
|$5,278
|11.2 %
|5.7 %
|84.69
|3
|Broomfield, CO
|$41,698
|$52,974
|$4,212
|10.1 %
|8.0 %
|83.96
|4
|Elbert, CO
|$39,360
|$79,317
|$4,601
|11.7 %
|5.8 %
|83.49
|5
|Larimer, CO
|$32,433
|$37,502
|$3,277
|10.1 %
|8.7 %
|82.85
|6
|Mesa, CO
|$26,731
|$25,286
|$2,615
|9.8 %
|10.3 %
|81.30
|7
|Montrose, CO
|$23,276
|$29,347
|$2,542
|10.9 %
|8.7 %
|81.15
|8
|Boulder, CO
|$40,097
|$33,440
|$3,776
|9.4 %
|11.3 %
|80.77
|9
|Teller, CO
|$34,230
|$63,247
|$4,304
|12.6 %
|6.8 %
|80.13
|10
|Chaffee, CO
|$27,848
|$30,571
|$2,993
|10.8 %
|9.8 %
|79.96
