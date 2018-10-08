Crews to treat Russian olive invasive plants near Crow Valley Recreation Area

Reghan Cloudman

Public Affairs Specialist

AULT, Colo. – The Forest Service in coordination with Weld County Public Works plans to mechanically and chemically treat invasive Russian olive trees in the Crow Valley Recreation Area. Treatments will occur one to three days between October 9 and October 18.

Russian olive (Elaeagnus angustifolia) is a state of Colorado listed noxious weed whose continued spread should be limited. Russian olive trees, often found near water, have negative impacts like higher water consumption rates, reduced wildlife habitat, and the displacement of other native trees and vegetation.

Trees will be cut down to four inch stumps and then treated with herbicide. Treated stumps will be marked with blue dye. It is important to stay away from treated trees. We ask everyone to read posted signs and avoid treatment areas. For more information or for questions or concerns please contact the Pawnee National Grassland office at 970-834-9270.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.