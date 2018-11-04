CROMA Dance & Old-Time Music Events

November 4, 2018
Our first Fort Collins Barn Dance for this season will take place on Friday, November 9th from 7-10 PM at the Masonic Temple in Old Town.  Information from our FB event page is listed below:

Join us on Friday, November 9th from 7:00-10:00 PM for our first CROMA Barn Dance of this season in Fort Collins. What’s different about this first dance is that it will be held at the Ft Collins Masonic Temple and that it takes place on a Friday night – we wanted you to be aware since this deviates from our norm.

Come alone or with a partner – this is a great dance for beginners or experts alike. No experience is necessary – all dances are taught before-hand (circles, reels and squares).

DETAILS:
FRIDAY, November 9th
Dance from 7:00-10:00 PM (Doors open at 6:30)
Ft Collins Masonic Temple
225 W Oak St, Fort Collins, CO
Map: https://goo.gl/maps/pJSwjSWHSC12

ADMISSION – tickets available at the door
Adults – $10, Families – $25, Youth 12 and under are free.

BAND & CALLER:
Sawmill with Beth Mosko fiddling will be firing up the tunes with calling by Bob Zuellig!

Come join in the fun and be a regular part of the Fort Collins culture through community dance!

For more information to view a list of upcoming dances, visit our website at http://www.thecroma.org/eventsdances

