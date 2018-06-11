Crossroads Boulevard on-ramps and off-ramps to southbound and northbound I-25 will close overnight June 12-14

Jared Fiel, CDOT Region 4 Communications Manager

Closures will allow crews to do some of the final work, including overhead signage

LARIMER COUNTY – Starting Tuesday evening at 9 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor RL Wadsworth will be having multiple ramp and road closures, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly, at the Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 interchange.

Tuesday, June 12, the southbound I-25 on-ramp and off-ramp from Crossroads Boulevard and the southbound I-25 right lane will be closed for concrete work. Wednesday, June 13, the southbound I-25 off-ramp to Crossroads and the southbound I-25 right lane will be closed for overhead signage installation. There will also be alternating left and right lane closures on northbound I-25 for barrier work and striping on Wednesday evening. Thursday, June 13, the northbound I-25 off-ramp to Crossroads Boulevard and the northbound I-25 right lane will be closed for overhead signage installation.

“Our goal is to impact motorists as minimally as possible and ensure the safety of the traveling public during the construction project.” says CDOT Resident Engineer Chris Boespflug.

EXPECTED TRAFFIC IMPACTS: Detours will be in place for all ramp closures. To access I-25 or Crossroads Boulevard during the ramp closures, motorists will be detoured to take either Rocky Mountain Avenue or Centerra Parkway south to connect with the U.S. 34 on and off-ramps. Or, I-25 can be accessed from the CO 392 interchange with I-25 via Boyd Lake Avenue or Fairgrounds Avenue. (Please follow the signed detour).

Motorists should plan additional travel time to pass through the construction zone. Speed limits will be reduced in the construction zone for both the safety of the traveling public, as well as construction crews in the area.

CONTACT INFORMATION: If you have questions about the project or would like to be added to the project distribution list, please contact the public information team by phone at 970-775-8575 or by email at I25Crossroads@PublicInfoTeam. com. You will receive a response within 24 business hours.