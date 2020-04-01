Crossroads Holding the First Couch Concert: Live in Your Living Room

THURSDAY, APRIL 2, 6-8PM WITH LOCAL MUSICIAN, REID TYNAN
Crossroads Safehouse is holding a Couch Concert: Live In Your Living Room on Thursday, April 2 from 6-8 p.m. through Crossroads’ Facebook page (https://facebook.com/CrossroadsSafehouse). Local musician Reid Tynan will be playing guitar, singing, and taking requests through the live concert.
In an effort to provide socially distant entertainment during the stay at home orders, Crossroads has partnered with local restaurants in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor that are currently offering takeout or delivery. The goal is to support local restaurants while supporting Crossroads Safehouse. The concert will begin on Crossroads’ Facebook page at 6:00 p.m. It is free to attend, and song requests will be accepted through comments. Donations for Crossroads will be taken through the webpage: https://www.crossroadssafehouse.org/couch-concert/ or through texting the word “couch” to 44321.
The partner restaurants, listed according to city, are below. Information and links to each of these partner restaurants can be found at: https://www.crossroadssafehouse.org/couch-concert/.
- Fort Collins:
- DC Oakes Brewhouse & Eatery
- Krazy Karl’s
- Longhorn Steakhouse
- Panino’s
- Road 34
- The Regional
- Loveland
- Cactus Grille
- The Tilted Barrel Brewpub
- Windsor
- Okole Maluna Hawaiian Grill
This event is brought to the community through Crossroads Safehouse’s generous sponsors: Country Financial representatives Jason Percha, Will Delmar, Luke Stromquist, Josh Hartman and Seth Gilbert, First National Bank, Markley Motors, and High Country Beverage.
About Crossroads Safehouse
Since 1980, Crossroads Safehouse has offered free emergency housing, advocacy, legal representation, rapid rehousing, and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence. Annually, Crossroads also provides food, clothing and support for nearly 400 residents of the emergency shelter, as well advocacy and outreach services to thousands of clients. Learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.
