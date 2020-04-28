Crossroads Safehouse Announces Next Couch Concert: Live in Your Living Room

THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 6-8 PM WITH BRIAN KITTRELL OF MAXWELL MUD

Crossroads Safehouse is continuing its successful live stream series Couch Concert: Live In Your Living Room on Thursday, April 30 from 6-8 p.m. This time the event will benefit Crossroads Safehouse as well as Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center. Brian Kittrell, of the local band Maxwell Mud, will be performing and taking requests through the live concert. The event can be accessed through Crossroads’ Facebook page (https://facebook.com/CrossroadsSafehouse) or the Voices Carry Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/VoicesCarryChildAdvocacyCenter/).

In an effort to provide socially distant entertainment during the safer-at-home orders, Crossroads has partnered with restaurants in northern Colorado that are currently offering takeout or delivery. The goal is to support local eateries while supporting the two nonprofits. The concert will begin at 6:00 p.m. It is free to watch, and song requests will be accepted through comments. Donations for Crossroads Safehouse and Voices Carry will be taken through each web page or through texting the word “couch” to 44321.

The partner restaurants, listed according to the city, are below. Information and links to each of these partner restaurants can be found at: https://www.crossroadssafehouse.org/couch-concert/.

Fort Collins Chick’nCone Simmer Fort Collins Rally5 Crafted Eats & Bar CopperMuse Distillery

Windsor Hearth Restaurant & Pub Pizza Vino



This event is brought to the community through Crossroads Safehouse’s generous sponsors: Country Financial representatives Jason Percha, Will Delmar, Luke Stromquist, Josh Hartman, and Seth Gilbert, American Family Insurance representative Lonnie David, First National Bank, Markley Motors, and High Country Beverage.

About Crossroads Safehouse

Since 1980, Crossroads Safehouse has offered free emergency housing, advocacy, legal representation, rapid rehousing, and advocacy for survivors of domestic violence. Annually, Crossroads also provides food, clothing and support for nearly 400 residents of the emergency shelter, as well advocacy and outreach services to thousands of clients. Learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.

About Voices Carry Child Advocacy Center

Voices Carry is a safe place for children and families when there are concerns about child abuse or emotional trauma. Voices Carry provides proven child abuse prevention, victim support, family advocacy, and forensic interviews through a comprehensive multidisciplinary approach. As the only agency accredited by the National Children’s Alliance that serves Larimer and Jackson counties, Voices Carry minimizes additional trauma by bringing their team of experts to the child and family. Learn more at voicescarrycac.org.