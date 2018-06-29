Crossroads Safehouse Hires Lisa Poppaw as New Executive Director

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (June 27, 2018) – Crossroads Safehouse, a northern Colorado nonprofit that provides shelter and numerous resources for domestic violence victims, is pleased to welcome Lisa Poppaw as the organization’s new executive director. Poppaw previously served as the executive director of ChildSafe for nearly three years, where she advocated for the victims of child abuse.

Crossroads Safehouse was founded in 1980 and provides free safe housing, advocacy, legal assistance, transitional housing, food, clothing and education for its 500+ residents. The nonprofit is dedicated to eliminating intimate partner abuse and promoting brighter futures for domestic violence victims and their families.

“Crossroads Safehouse does an incredible job of giving protection and hope to individuals who come from terribly abusive situations,” said Poppaw. “Their commitment to serving the community is inspiring, and I look forward to joining their stellar team to further their mission.”

As the executive director, Poppaw will use her past experience to provide direction, leadership and creative vision to maintain and expand the organization’s many services. Prior to serving as the executive director of ChildSafe, Poppaw held the roles of Northern Colorado Regional Director at Manufacturer’s Edge and Executive Director of the Foundation on Aging for Larimer County. In addition, she served on the Fort Collins City Council and was a member of the Poudre Fire Authority board of directors, the Fort Collins Housing Authority board of commissioners, the Legislative Review Committee, and the Ethics Review Board for the City.

Learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at www.crossroadssafehouse.org.