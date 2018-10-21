Crossroads Safehouse Presents at Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance Annual Conference

Lisa Poppaw

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Oct. 8, 2018) – Crossroads Safehouse, a local nonprofit that has served survivors of domestic violence in northern Colorado for nearly 40 years, is pleased to be participating in the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance (COVA) Annual Conference at Keystone Conference Center. Stacie Sutter, Legal Advocate & DART Coordinator at Crossroads Safehouse, will serve on a panel discussion to address how law enforcement and community agencies can partner together to better serve victims of domestic violence.

The conference will take place on Oct. 28-31, with this particular panel discussion running from 3-4:30 p.m. on Oct. 29.

“The many institutions in Colorado provide a diverse landscape when it comes to advocating for effective victim services,” said Lisa Poppaw, Executive Director of Crossroads Safehouse. “We are proud that Stacie will represent Crossroads to discuss how system- and community-based organizations can work together to best meet the needs of victims of domestic violence.”

Sutter’s wealth of past experience will be an asset when presenting on the panel. With more than 10 years of experience in the social work field, four of which have been as a victim advocate at Crossroads Safehouse, she is well-versed in on-scene victim support, law enforcement relations, and resource identification for victims following domestic violence incidents. In her current position, she has developed cooperative and supportive relationships with Fort Collins Police Services through cross-training opportunities, which has led to a tremendous increase in the number of victims served by Crossroads Safehouse.

Additional panelists include Jenn Doe with COVA and the Denver Metro Domestic Violence Fatality

Review Committee, Jennifer Walker with the Crisis Center in Castle Rock, and Britta Clay with Fort

Collins Police Services.

Learn more about the COVA Annual Conference at coloradocrimevictims.org/cova-conference.html, and learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.