Crossroads Safehouse Promotes October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Crossroads initiates difficult conversations on hidden subject of domestic abuse

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Sept. 13, 2018) – Crossroads Safehouse, a local nonprofit that has served northern Colorado for nearly 40 years, is shining light on a widespread yet often underdiscussed issue that profoundly impacts many families in northern Colorado: Domestic violence. In observance of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crossroads Safehouse, which provides safety and resources for victims of domestic violence, is spreading awareness on the subject through several events.

“Domestic abuse is a very real and serious problem that is prevalent right here in our community,” said Lisa Poppaw, Executive Director of Crossroads Safehouse. “Crossroads not only cares for survivors but also provides education on warning signs of abusive relationships and prevention. It is paramount that we unite as a community and stand by those who have been affected.”

The events that support Crossroads Safehouse’s mission and increase awareness in October include the following:

Monday, Oct. 22 – DC Oakes Brewhouse and Eatery Fundraiser

DC Oakes Brewhouse and Eatery will donate 10 percent of all sales from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 to Crossroads Safehouse. Information on domestic violence will be available at the restaurant during this time as well.

Wednesday, Oct. 24 – Pour Brothers Community Tavern Fundraiser

Pour Brothers Community Tavern will donate all tips from 6-8 p.m. on Oct. 24 to Crossroads Safehouse. Information on domestic violence will be available at the restaurant during this time as well.

Thursday, Oct. 25 – WeCare Breakfast

Crossroads Safehouse invites the community to attend its WeCare fundraiser breakfast from 7-9 a.m. at the Hilton Fort Collins. The breakfast will spotlight the emotional stories of two families affected by domestic violence in northern Colorado, with the goal of sharing why it is crucial to break the cycle of abuse in families.

Friday, Oct. 26 – iCare Day

The national iCare campaign to spread awareness on domestic violence runs throughout the month of October and culminates on Oct. 26 with iCare Day. Community members are invited to join the movement by wearing symbolic eye patches and “Ask Me Why iCare” stickers. The purpose is to start conversations on this difficult subject.

Learn more about any of these happenings and Crossroads Safehouse’s mission at crossroadssafehouse.org.

