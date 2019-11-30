CROSSROADS SAFEHOUSE RECEIVES GRANT OF NEARLY $450,000

FOR ROAD TO HOME RAPID REHOUSING PROGRAM

Lisa Poppaw

Executive Director, Crossroads Safehouse

(970) 530-2353

lpoppaw@crossroadssafehouse. org

Crossroads Safehouse will implement its Road to Home Rapid Rehousing program thanks to a three-year, $449,513 grant from the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. The program will provide victims of domestic violence who are exiting emergency shelters with financial, rental, and housing-search assistance to help them find and maintain permanent housing, free from the threat of violence and abuse.

Crossroads Safehouse has secured partnerships with seven community agencies to provide wrap-around supportive services for the Road to Home program. Crossroads Safehouse’s community partners include City of Fort Collins Social Sustainability Department; Colorado Health Network; Connections; Free Our Girls; the Northern Colorado Continuum of Care; Northern Colorado CAHPS; Project Self-Sufficiency; and the Sexual Assault Victim Advocacy Center.

Planning for the Road to Home program began October 1, 2019, and will be fully operational beginning spring 2020. Once the program launches, participants of the Road to Home program will be able to access a wide range of financial assistance and supportive services. This assistance may include, as needed, short-term and medium-term rental assistance, rental arrears, rental application fees, security deposits, utility assistance, and moving costs. Participants will also be able to access case management to help with the housing search and leasing up process, as well as support in attaining other self-sufficiency goals for staying stably housed in the long term.

Addressing the issue of homelessness and domestic violence is a community effort. Those interested in supporting the work of Crossroads Safehouse and the Road to Homeproject should contact Kelli Pryor, Housing Program Manager, at 970-482-3535 or at kpryor@crossroadssafehouse.org .

Since 1980, Crossroads Safehouse has offered free emergency housing, advocacy, legal assistance, transitional housing, and education for survivors of domestic violence. Crossroads provides food, clothing and support for more than 400 residents of the emergency shelter, as well advocacy and outreach services to thousands of clients every year. Learn more about Crossroads Safehouse at crossroadssafehouse.org.

This project was supported by Grant No. 2019-WH-AX-0046 awarded by the Office on Violence Against Women, U.S. Department of Justice. The opinions, findings, conclusions, and recommendations expressed in this publication/program/exhibition are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the U.S. Department of Justice.