CSU employee inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame

By

She’s Colorado State University’s summer program coordinator, a current journalism student, a band member — and a recent Colorado Music Hall of Fame inductee. Accomplished is definitely a word to describe Ellen Audley. While she says she is honored to be recognized for her musical talent, Audley just sees it as doing what she loves with the people she loves.

Audley has been a member of the all-female “Mother Folkers” (the self-proclaimed “most carefully pronounced name in show business”), for 36 of their 46 years. The Mother Folkers, also known as the “MoFos,” are women from many genres of music – classical, jazz, world, blues and American roots — who create shows together. Audley, who plays electric and acoustic mandolin and guitar for the group, has felt a connection to the band since the first time she saw them.

“I used to go to the Swallow Hill Concert Hall in Denver as a teenager, which is where I saw my first performance of the Mother Folkers. I realized women could be serious players,” Audley said.

The MoFos weren’t where Audley first found her passion for music, however.