CSU Extension workshops offer a variety of methods to preserve fresh foods

Basics of Preserving Food Safely— An overview of the basic methods of food preservation: canning, freezing and dehydration. Learn about equipment needed and best methods for particular foods. Tasting included. FREE—Registration required.

 Wednesday, June 6 at 6:00—8:00 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

 Wednesday, September 12 at 2:00—3:30 pm, Loveland Public Library

Water Bath Canning—Learn how easy it is to safely can high acid foods in this hands-on workshop. The boiling water canning method can be used to preserve fruit, salsa, pickles, tomatoes, jams, jellies and more. This is a good workshop for beginning canners or those wanting to update their skills. Fee: $25

 Thursday, July 19, 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

 Monday, September 10, 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

Pressure Canning—Learn the steps to safely and confidently pressure can vegetables and meats in this hands-on workshop. Includes free pressure canner dial gauge test ($10 value) – bring your canner lid or just the dial gauge. Fee: $25

 Wednesday, July 25, 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

 Tuesday, September 18 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

Jams, Jellies and Fruit Spreads—Learn how to make and preserve flavorful summer fruits. Covers water bath canning basics to ensure safe preservation. Fee: $25

 Wednesday, August 15, 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

Pickling Vegetables— If you love pickles and summer relish, come learn how to make your own. This is a hands-on workshop for making and safely water bath canning pickles, relishes, salsa and chutney. Fee: $25

 Wednesday, August 22, 6:00—8:30 pm , Larimer County Extension Office

Dehydrating Foods, Leathers and Jerkies—Drying is a creative way to preserve foods. Learn the basic methods of drying fruits, vegetables, herbs, leathers and jerkies. Tasting and ideas for using dehydrated foods will be included. Fee: $15

 Wednesday, August 29, 6:00—8:00 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

Sauerkraut and Fermented Vegetables – Natural fermentation is one of the oldest means of food preservation. Learn the science of preparing and storing sauerkraut and fermented vegetables safely in this hands-on workshop. Fee: $25

 Wednesday, October 10, 6:00—8:30 pm, Larimer County Extension Office

Pre-registration is required. Class size limited.

For more information contact Edie McSherry: emcsherry@larimer.org or call 970-498-6008