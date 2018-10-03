CSU homecoming parade will feature new route down Laurel Street

New route, same great parade.

Colorado State University’s annual homecoming parade, set for Friday, Oct. 12 in Fort Collins, will start on Laurel Street before turning right into CSU’s historic Oval and finishing at Canvas Stadium. Previous homecoming parades had marched south on Howes Street before entering the Oval.

Move should help city traffic flow

The change is expected to soften the parade’s impact on traffic flow while still providing spectators a safe and comfortable place to view the parade. The parade begins at 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Washington and Laurel streets and travels east on Laurel before entering campus at the Oval. The 90-minute parade concludes near the stadium on Pitkin Street.

“We’re excited about the new route for our annual parade,” said Kristi Bohlender, executive director of the CSU Alumni Association. “Spectators will have lots of great viewing opportunities along Laurel and as the parade winds through campus, and we’ll have better parking opportunities than in the past.”

CSU offering free parking for spectators

CSU is offering free parking after 4 p.m. in the Moby Arena lot. Cars must be moved from that lot by 10 p.m. on the day of the parade to accommodate game-day parking the following day.

Alternative modes of transportation, such as riding Transfort and bicycling, are recommended as well.

The new parade staging area will occupy Myrtle Street from Washington Street on the west to Sherwood Street on the east. Residents will be required to move vehicles off the street to accommodate staging. “No parking” signs will be posted Wednesday; vehicle towing begins at 7 a.m. Friday.

New route will impact residential parking, bus routes

Anyone whose vehicle is towed from the parade route or staging area should contact City of Fort Collins Parking Services at (970) 221-6617 to reclaim their vehicle.

To avoid the parade route, east-west traffic is encouraged to use Prospect Road or Mulberry Street. North-south traffic on Shields Street and College Avenue likely will be heavier than the usual Friday evening buildup.

For details about impacted city bus routes visit ridetransfort.com. Around the Horn routes will be impacted; visit their website for details.

All streets will reopen once the parade ends at 6 p.m. Friday.

If you would like to participate in the parade, you can register online. For more details about Homecoming & Family Weekend, visit homecoming.colostate.edu .