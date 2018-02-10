CSU Jazz Ensembles Perform Hit Tunes by Brass Favorite

With Guest Terell Stafford, Trumpet

by Brandon Adams

The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University presents the first jazz concert of the Spring 2018 semester. The Jazz Ensembles, directed by Dr. Peter Sommer, perform on Wednesday, Feb 21 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will take place in the Griffin Concert Hall at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

The Jazz Ensembles are joined by acclaimed New York trumpet player, Terell Stafford. Hailed as “one of the great players of our time, a fabulous trumpet player,” by piano legend McCoy Tyner, Stafford combines a deep love of melody with his own brand of spirited and adventurous lyricism; his expressive and well defined musical talent allows him to dance in and around the rich trumpet tradition of his predecessors while making his own inroads. Jazz Ensemble I performs Stafford’s compositions alongside the trumpet artist. “We are very excited to be hosting the great Terell Stafford as part of our Jazz Studies guest artist program,” said program director, Peter Sommer. “He is a great educator, composer, and artist and I’m happy to have the chance to share his knowledge and music with our students!”

For a full event calendar, more information, and to sign up for a free event e-newsletter, visit UCA.Colostate.edu. For an in-depth look behind the scenes of everything happening at the University Center for the Arts, read The Green Room digital magazine. Sign up for FREE at issuu.com/ coloradostateuniversity_uca.

The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance empowers students to create, collaborate, innovate, and inspire. Through teaching, creative artistry, research, advocacy, and service, we elevate arts education. For more information, visit smtd.colostate.edu.