CSU Jazz Ensembles Perform with Fossil Ridge High School

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University warmly welcomes Fossil Ridge High School to perform with the CSU Jazz Ensembles in concert. The night of music will take place on Tuesday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. in the Griffin Concert Hall, located at the University Center for the Arts.

CSU Jazz Ensembles I and II are joined by Fossil Ridge High School’s Jazz Ensemble, directed by Dan Berard, for the annual High School Invitational Concert. All groups feature outstanding student performers and improvisers playing exciting and swinging arrangements for the last big band concert of the year!

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.