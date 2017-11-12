CSU Music Presents Three Upcoming Performances

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University present three upcoming performances from Nov. 14-17; the continuation of the Music in the Museum Series featuring Joel Bacon on harpsichord, the Medieval Music Concert, directed by Joel Bacon with guest John Carlo Pierce, and the Sinfonia Concert, directed by Maestro Wes Kenney. All event details are listed below in their respective order. Events will take place at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street.

New this fall, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.

Music in the Museum Series, Joel Bacon, Harpsichord / FREE With CSU Faculty Artists, and Dr. Emily Moore, Assistant Professor of Art History. Tuesday, November 14, 12 p.m. and 6 p.m., Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, UCA

The series explores the cross-fertilization between music and the visual arts, with performances and brief historic backgrounds by music and art faculty. We invite you to holistically absorb the power of music and the visual arts and the relationships between them through these unique presentations. FREE, but reservations are required due to limited seating. artmuseum.colostate.edu

Medieval Music Concert

The Play of Daniel With Guest John Carlo Pierce, Tenor; Directed by Joel Bacon – Thursday, November 16, 7:30 p.m., Organ Recital Hall, UCA

Pre-Concert lecture given by Dr. Bacon at 6:30 p.m.

The unique program features a performance by students and faculty of The Play of Daniel (Ludus Danielis), a sung drama from 13th century France. The play tells the biblical story of Daniel – including his fate in the lions’ den – through unaccompanied chant. Sung in Latin (and some medieval French) with English translations provided.

Sinfonia Concert – Friday, November 17, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

Under the direction of Professor Wes Kenney, the select chamber orchestra is known for performing music from the Baroque to contemporary while specializing in the Classic period music of W.A. Mozart and Joseph Haydn.