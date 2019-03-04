CSU Native Plant Master participants learn about Colorado’s natural landscapes

Have you always wanted to learn about the wildflowers of Colorado and about native landscaping? If so, consider taking a Native Plant Master® course offered through Colorado State University Extension in Larimer County. We are accepting applications for the 2019 courses. This is a fun way to spend three mornings in an “outdoor classroom” along trails in natural areas and open spaces getting to know the plants of Colorado.

The Native Plant Master Program (NPM) offers courses that include 12 hours of field instruction in plant identification, the use of native plants in sustainable landscapes and the impact of noxious weeds. Participants also learn scientific names, plant families and the use of a botanical key.

People are using what they learn in the NPM Program. Participants have gone on to create sustainable landscapes featuring native plants that require less water, fertilizer, pesticides and maintenance. Participants learn about invasive non-native weeds that threaten Colorado’s wealth of natural beauty, its wildlife and the economy. These benefits provide a win-win situation for the participants and for Colorado. One NPM participant stated, “The knowledge has been extremely useful in my contact with the community in leading tours in natural areas. People are very interested in controlling and understanding the alien plants in the area.”

Courses will be held at Red Mountain Open Space, Lory State Park and Pineridge Natural Area. For more information and to obtain an application, visit the CSU Larimer County Extension web page at http://larimer.extension.colostate.edu or contact the Extension office at 970-498-6000. Applications are due by March 29, 2019.