CSU Presents Three End-of-Semester Music Events

Brandon Adams

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Colorado State University presents three upcoming music performances. A variety of music will be filling the halls at the University Center for the Arts, located at 1400 Remington Street. All event information, including dates, times, and room locations, are included below.

New Music Ensemble Concert

It Could Be Anything

Saturday, April 28, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

What happens when CSU’s new music ensemble members combine their energy, talent, and vision? It Could Be Anything! Under the direction of Andrew Jacobson, the group showcases growth and change in music by focusing on trends in the global arts world.

World Percussion Concert

Sunday, April 29, 4 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

This concert features CSU’s three steel bands, the Ragtime Marimba Band, and the Civil War Rope Drum Ensemble. “This concert is always fun with wide range of musical styles,” said Eric Hollenbeck, percussion area coordinator.

Symphonic Band Concert

Tuesday, May 1, 7:30 p.m., Griffin Concert Hall, UCA

The Symphonic Band, conducted by Richard Frey, presents music of both traditional and contemporary genres.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online at www.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.