CSU president Frank to transition to full-time System chancellor role in July 2019

Colorado State University President Tony Frank, who also has served in a dual role as chancellor of the CSU System since 2015, will transition to a full-time role as chancellor of the three-campus system in July. The University’s governing board will launch a national search for a new university president.

Frank is entering his 11th year as Colorado State president and fifth as chancellor, and he will continue to serve in the dual role until July 1, 2019.

The Board of Governors of the CSU System praised Frank’s decade of leadership for the Fort Collins university, which has included the transformation of the physical campus; record levels of enrollment, research funding, student diversity, and student satisfaction; and a dramatic increase in alumni and donor support, including the successful completion of the university’s first major fundraising campaign and the current, $1 billion “State Your Purpose” campaign.

“Tony Frank is one of the most respected leaders in higher education today, and his leadership for our flagship CSU campus has been extraordinary,” Board Chair Rico Munn said. “We believe our System will benefit most if he now is able to focus on the larger issues and opportunities facing all of our CSU campuses.”

Munn said the opportunities at the System level now require full-time leadership, and the Board felt strongly about Frank continuing on in that role. The presidency of the Fort Collins campus and the chancellorship of the Denver-based CSU System have sometimes been combined and sometimes held by two different people. While Munn said Frank has succeeded well in balancing the demands of the dual role, a set of large-scale projects at the System level – including the development of the new National Western Center – now require full-time focus.

“I really do believe this is the right move at an opportune time for our campus and the System as a whole,” Frank said. “Our Fort Collins campus deserves a full-time president who is deeply engaged in the life and future of this institution. All three of our CSU System campuses are on a great, positive trajectory, and the Board wants to ensure there is support at the System level to continue to build on that momentum. I’m grateful to be in a position to continue, I hope, to add some value and move our System forward in ways that will truly benefit the people and future of Colorado and, ultimately, make it a stronger partner for our System campuses.”

The Board will announce details of the presidential search process in the next few weeks. Read President Tony Frank’s letter to the CSU community on SOURCE.

