CSU’s University Symphony Orchestra Presents: A Last Dance

Featuring Stravinsky’s iconic piece, The Rite of Spring

Fort Collins– The School of Music, Theatre and Dance at Colorado State University presents the University Symphony Orchestra Concert, conducted by Wes Kenney and with a guest appearance from soprano vocalist Tiffany Blake. The performance will take place on May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Griffin Concert Hall, located within the University Center for the Arts.

The University Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Wes Kenney, plays two dance inspired works: Edvard Grieg’s Symphonic Dances and Igor Stravinsky’s iconic Le Sacre du Printemps (The Rite of Spring). Stravinsky’s ballet score is famous for the riot that ensued at the premiere. The work for a gigantic orchestra – including woodwinds in five, eight horns, and a huge battery of percussion – is as much fun to watch as it is to hear. In between the two, CSU faculty artist Tiffany Blake performs the beautiful Four Last Songs of Richard Strauss to round out the program. “In many ways, the program could be called beauty (the Strauss songs) and the beast (the Stravinsky). You will be mesmerized by the lovely essence of the Strauss and blown away by the performance of the Rite… a first ever for CSU,” explained the enthusiastic Maestro.

Continuing this spring, venue seating is reserved. Tickets are *no charge for CSU students, $3 for youth (under 18), $12 for seniors (62+), and $14 for the public. Tickets are available at the University Center for the Arts (UCA) ticket office in the UCA lobby Monday through Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. and 60 minutes prior to performances, by phone at (970) 491-ARTS (2787), or online atwww.CSUArtsTickets.com. Youth tickets must be purchased in person at the Ticket Office. All tickets are subject to a $1 ticket fee for both online and at-the-door purchases. Advance ticket purchase is recommended to avoid lines and further at-the-door fees.