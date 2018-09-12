Dance Beyond the Limits at Club Tico, October 6

Mary Elizabeth Lenahan, Dance Express Artistic & Executive Director

For the second year, Dance Express hosts a regional inclusive dance convening, Dance Beyond the Limits, celebrating diverse dance experiences in our culture.

The full-day of events offers dance workshops for persons of all ages, abilities, and dance experience. Join us for inclusive master dance training with Jana Meszaros of DanceAbility International, and other dance workshops and master classes with Paulette Dolin, Feldenkrais practitioner, Ixchel Levendosky of Front Range Classical Ballet Academy, and David Mineo of Berthoud Dance Company.

Artistic & Executive Director of Dance Express, Mary Elizabeth Lenahan invites the public to enjoy this experiential event and engage in an open discussion centered on creating inclusion in the arts and in our communities in line with FoCo Creates, the Fort Collins Cultural Plan. Modeled on the regional convenings hosted in 2016 throughout the United States by AXIS with the NEA, the Dance Express Dance Beyond the Limits aims to celebrate the dance and artistic contributions we all make or desire to make.

Thank you for support from Fort Fund, Nutrien, and other community donors.

For schedule, pricing, and registration please check online:

http://www.danceexpressfc.com/upcoming-events.php

Date & Time: SATURDAY, October 6, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Club Tico

1599 City Park Drive, Fort Collins, CO

Tickets: 970 493-2113

DANCE BEYOND the LIMITS day schedule:

8:15 Check In

8:30-9:30 Master Class: Jana Meszaros “Application of the DanceAbility Method for Inclusion”

9:45 Welcome and Opening remarks Jack Rogers & Mary Elizabeth Lenahan, MS OT

10:00-11:30 Inclusive Master Class: Jana Meszaros “DanceAbility Open Class”

1:00-3:30 RotationWorkshops: Jana Meszaros, DanceAbility Concepts;

Paulette Dolin, Dancing Through Life; Ixchel Levendosky & David Mineo, Partnering

3:30-4:00 Discussion on Inclusion in the Arts and Culture

4:00-4:30 Sharing and Farewell

