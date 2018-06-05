Dangerous Felon Arrested

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On June 3, 2017, at approximately 6:09 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Cayne Trevin Lucia (01/15/1988) in a remote region of the Whale Rock area of Bellvue. This concluded an almost eight-month long manhunt for Lucia that started in October 2017.

On October 19, 2017, the Larimer County Regional SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Canyon Gulch Court in Bellvue in attempts to locate and arrest Lucia, but Lucia managed to escape by using his knowledge of the rough terrain in that area. The day before Lucia had eluded deputies in a vehicle and attempted to assault deputies with his vehicle.

Deputies monitored Lucia’s whereabouts as he hid in the mountains for months and were waiting for an opportunity to arrest him in a location that posed the least threat to the community and themselves. Last month, deputies attempted to stop Lucia while he was driving and Lucia again fled in his vehicle. Deputies terminated the pursuit because of Lucia’s extremely dangerous driving while trying to elude capture.

Yesterday, deputies were able to make telephone contact with Lucia and negotiated his peaceful surrender. He was transported to the Larimer County Jail and booked on the following allegations:

Vehicular Eluding, Drove Susp/Revoked/Denied/Cancelled, Reckless Driving – $20,000 bond

Vehicular Eluding, Felony Menacing x2, Reckless Driving – $10,000 bond

Felony Menacing x2, Possess Illegal Weapon, Resisting Arrest, Obstruct Peace Officer – $5,000 bond

Violation of Bail Bond Conditions – $5,000 bond

Warrant FTA Assault Peace Officer – bond not set

Warrant Assault – $350 bond

Warrant FTA Controlled Substance – bond not set

Captain John Manago said, “For almost eight months, our deputies had to balance the safety of their community and the need to arrest this dangerous felon. Their judgment and persistence paid off yesterday when they took Cayne Lucia into custody without incident. I’m proud of them and the hard work they do every day for the citizens of Larimer County.”

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.