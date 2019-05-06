Dear Mom,

I am writing to let you know, “I appreciate you”.

I thank you for your ever devoted service to loving me, even when you probably should have given up.

You grew me in your womb.

You birthed me.

You fed me.

You loved me.

You were my person from the very first moment I was conceived in this world. I was given no instructions really on how to treat you. I certainly was never aware how much I needed you and it is sad to say I took advantage most of the little things that had to happen in my life for me to become who I am, that only you could do for me.

You taught me how to be a person. You taught me everything from eating to using the restroom and how to treat others.

You listened to my woes. You listened to my heartache. You were always my biggest cheerleader and my rock in every situation.

Mom, you deserve a medal for putting up with me.

On this day, I want to celebrate you. I want to let you know that I love you. Although, every day you should be told how great you are.

I hope you see a reflection of yourself in me. In my work. In my abilities. Know my good qualities are because of your diligence. Any accomplishment I have is because of your service to me. Any life goal I achieve it is because you taught me to never give up.

I hope I can pass along your greatness to my children and that somehow the light you gave me reflects even brighter in this world because you made the choice to be my mom.

Happy Mother’s Day.