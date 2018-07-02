Death Investigation in Loveland

John J. Feyen, Lieutenant, Investigations Division

On June 30, 2018, at approximately 6:18 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of a deceased party in a wooded area south of the 200 block of 8th Street S.E. in Loveland. At approximately 8:12 p.m., deputies found the body of an adult male near the Big Thompson River in this wooded area.

LCSO investigators responded and are leading the investigation. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office also responded and will determine cause and manner of death. Any release of information about the identity of the male decedent will be done by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office. The investigation has not revealed a safety concern to the public. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 where you will remain anonymous and possibly be eligible for a cash reward.