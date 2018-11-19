Death Investigation

Deputy Paige Robertson, Public Information Officer

On November 17, 2018, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of a deceased party in the 7900 block of East Highway 34. Residents of a rural farm located what was believed to be the remains of an unknown person on their property.

LCSO Investigators responded and are leading the investigation. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office also responded and assisted with the processing of the scene and will determine cause and manner of death. The investigation has not revealed a safety concern to the public. No further information will be released at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Investigator Justin Atwood at (970) 498-5143

