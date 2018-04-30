Debut Theatre Presents Emil and the Detectives

“The best stories are about dastardly crimes.” Emil and the Detectives

Jump on board and join the Debut Players as they present the Colorado premier of Emil and the Detectives, May 4-19 in the Lincoln Center’s Magnolia Theatre. A classic tale about a young boy growing up, and learning to rely on himself…and on his new friends.

Taking place in 1920’s Berlin, Emil and the Detectives, written by Erich Kästner, has been translated into more than 60 languages, five films and a television series. An international best-seller, it was instantly popular worldwide when it was published in 1928 and is ranked among the top 50 books ever written for children. Although, not as well known in the United States, it is still a very popular story in Europe where the comedy and adventures lives in the hearts of children and adults alike.

Whizzing through taxi chases and the bustling life of the city Emil and the Detectives is a coming-of-age story that all generations can relate to. Debut Theatre’s show is a lively and fast-paced journey that will have you wanting more.

Emil and the Detectives will be presented at the Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre on 417 West Magnolia.

The times are: Friday Evenings, May 4, 11 and 18 at 7:00 pm

Saturday Evenings, May 5, 12 and 19 at 7:00 pm

Saturday Matinees on May 12 and 19 at 1:00 pm

Sunday Matinee on May 6, at 1:00 pm

Tickets are $8.00 and may be purchased at the Lincoln Center Box Office, 970-221-6730 or at www.lctix.com

The Debut Theatre company is located at 827 Riverside Ave., Fort Collins 970-224-5774 or visit www.debuttheatre.org