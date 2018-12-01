December Events – Mark Your Calendar!

December 1

Greeley: 2018 Homesteader’s Holiday. Visitors to the Centennial Village Museum will be able to enjoy candle dipping as well as creating their own ornaments. Food concessions will be available with proceeds benefiting the Friends of the Greeley Museums. The Stevens-Reynolds House will be decorated in traditional holiday style and Selma’s Store will be available for visitors to shop for unique gifts and other holiday items. Admission is only $4 per adult and $2 per senior or child. Youth ages 12 and under are free with each canned food donation for the Weld County Food Bank. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 10 am – 4 pm.

Fort Collins: Open House at the Trolley Barn Showcasing the Restoration Progress of Car #25! Our second streetcar is finally going back together and the seats are back in! Join us for a free tour of the restoration progress on Fort Collins’ Streetcar #25. The all-volunteer, non-profit Fort Collins Municipal Railway invites you to an Open Trolley Barn at the historic 1907 Streetcar Barn, 330 N. Howes St. (corner of Cherry and Howes), Saturday, December 1, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Trolley souvenirs will be available for Christmas gifts. Or check out opportunities to volunteer to help finish this streetcar restoration. And, our model trolley will be operating – bring the kids. Call Carol Tunner at 970-484-3957 with questions.

Fort Collins: See the Avery House decorated in Victorian holiday style on the first weekend in December: Saturday & Sunday Dec. 1-2 from 11 am to 4 pm. Live music and special appearance from Grandfather Christmas. Free & open to the public.

Livermore: The Livermore Community Club is holding a Community Christmas Tree Lighting & Concert at the Livermore Community Hall. Tickets are $10/person, kids under 12 are free. See Jared Rogerson in Concert! Pizza will be served for $2/slice. Check out the flyer near the end of this newsletter for details on timing for each event that evening.

Red Feather Lakes: The Red Feather Historical Society is hosting the Greening Arts and Crafts Fair from 9 am to 4 pm at Chapel in the Pines Fellowship Hall.

December 2

Fort Collins: Stitching Through Time: Diorama Drama at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. “Stitching Through Time” is a monthly crafting series where you’ll meet to make a project and learn about its history in the process. Have you ever wanted to create a tiny world of your very own? Join the Collections Curators of FCMoD and Denver-based small-scale sculpture artist Becky Wareing Steele as we explore the imagination and creation behind miniatures and dioramas. First, we’ll delve into a detailed diminutive diorama from the Museum’s collection that depicts the Fort Collins military post as it appeared in 1866. Then, Becky will share insights from her work and guide us on the creation of our own unique miniature environments. All supplies will be provided for you to craft your own pocket-sized scene. $7/$5 for members. Ages 16+, with exceptions for parents with children who would like to come along. 2 – 4 pm.

Red Feather Lakes: The Red Feather Historical Society is hosting the Greening Arts and Crafts Fair from 10 am to 3 pm at Chapel in the Pines Fellowship Hall.

December 3

Fort Collins: The Civil War Roundtable presents Sen. Morrill & 14th Amendment by Guy Kelley. Harmony Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Boardwalk.

December 6

Loveland: Showштп of the documentary Searching for Posada: Art and Revolutions. Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada lived over one hundred years ago, a genius whose art depicted stark images of the Mexican Revolution capturing the essence of the time in which he lived. He lampooned politicians, created sensational illustrations for penny press papers and made the skeleton images for the Day of the Dead come alive. Called a prophet, artist of the people and the Goya of Mexico his story is shrouded in myth. Was he a revolutionary? Go to jail for causes? Did he fight against dictators? Did he produce 20,000 images in his lifetime? This film follows an obsessed art collector on a journey in search of the true artist..6 pm in the Foote Gallery of the Loveland Museum. Free.

December 7

Fort Collins: It’s the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery Member Holiday Party from 6 – 8:30 pm. Join us for our annual Members-Only Holiday Party! We’ll have festive activities, warm drinks, sugary treats and sweet deals in The Museum Store! This event is free for members. Due to limited capacity, we can only accommodate members of FCMoD. Please RSVP to reserve your space today!

Red Feather Lakes: Join the Red Feather Historical Society for their Annual Holiday Dinner at Fox Acres. Check in and Happy Hour begin at 5 pm. A scrumptious dinner starts at 6. And after dinner you can participate in some holiday fun and games. I’m guessing you should probably RSVP for this. Click through to their website for contact info.

December 8

Fort Collins: It’s Hands-On History day at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Here at FCMoD, we know that history is so much more than words in a textbook. Explore the fascinating world of our region’s past with a hands-on craft or activity in the gallery. We might even have more fun than Auntie Stone at her dinner parties! 10 am – 1 pm. Free with admission to the museum.

Fort Collins: Historic Larimer County is hosting Holy Places for the Holidays. The organization hopes to host this event throughout Larimer County every December, but the first of these annual tours will take place in downtown Fort Collins. The goal is to hold this even either on the 8th or the 15th, but the tour organizer is still waiting to hear back from representatives of each of the four churches that we’re hoping to visit. Learn not just about the history, but the architecture as well. (Future tours will not only include places in other communities, but we hope to tour buildings of all faiths over the years.) We’d love to have you join us, so please mark your calendars and watch for the next “History Now” newsletter to get more info.

Johnstown: 2018 Holiday Home Tour and Tree Festival Do you like to decorate for the holidays? Or do you have a unique holiday themed collection? Do you have a special Christmas or holiday collection like Snowmen, Santas, Winter village, Themed tree, or Homemade Ornaments? Let us know. We’d love to include your home on the JHS Holiday Home tour. Call the museum at 970-587-0278 or email JHS.Newsletter@gmail.com for more information. A JHS volunteer will follow up with you.

December 9

Virginia Dale: The Virginia Dale Community Club is holding their annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Party & Raffle Drawings. 12:30 pm. Stay tuned for more details!

December 11

Fort Collins: Family Writing Study Group. This genealogical group discusses how to research and write a family history using multiple methods. Each member will provide a personal family history while researching their family history. Meets second Tuesday at 1 pm. Contact Bruce Harshberger for location. Baudette72@gmail. com

December 12

Loveland: The Northern Colorado Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society meeting will begin at 7 pm at the Medical Center of the Rockies. Free and open to the public. (The December meeting is usually a holiday event without a speaker.)

December 13

Larimer County: Technology Study Group. This genealogical group discusses a variety of technology subjects including genealogy software, databases, and devices in helping to research your genealogy. Many members give their comments on these technology subjects. Meets the 2nd Thursday from 5:30-7:30 PM. Contact Jean Poland for location. Jean.poland@icloud. com

Loveland: Irish Study Group. This genealogical group discusses various subjects from personal research to using local and overseas databases in researching their Irish roots. Email group leader for topics for next meeting. Meets 2nd Thursday from 6-8 PM at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, 4044 Duffield, Loveland, CO.

December 16

Denver: Women’s History: First Ladies of the Republic. Join Dr. Jeanne Abrams as she tells the story of how the three inaugural First Ladies defined the role for future generations and carved a space for women in America. These women’s roles forever defined and impacted our nation and the legacy they created. Abrams is a professor at the University Libraries at the University of Denver. She is the author of several books, including her latest, First Ladies of the Republic: Martha Washington, Abigail Adams, Dolley Madison, and the Creation of an Iconic American Role. 1:30 – 2:30 pm at the Byers-Evans house, 1310 Bannock Street, Denver. $5 for members. $8 for non-members.

December 19

Larimer County: Colonial Study Group Meeting. This genealogical group discusses the colonial times when your early ancestors arrived in America, colonial databases, and personal research by the members. Meets 2nd Thursday at 1 pm. For the location of the meeting contact one of the leaders: Ken Horne Email: Klhorne@comcast. net, Karen Wente Email: Karenwestwente@ gmail.com

Loveland British Isles Study Group. This genealogical group discusses their English ancestors, English databases, and personal stories from the members in their English research. The group meets the 3rd Wednesday, 6:30 PM at Jim’s house. Email him for more information. Yodelman48@gmail. com

If you know of any December events that aren’t listed here, please let me know at meg@northerncoloradohistory. com. Thanks!