Dementia Friendly Communities Host Global Dementia Advocate, Lori La Bey

Mary Kopco

FORT COLLINS, CO

Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado® will present “Living Well with Dementia” with Lori La Bey and Cyndy Luzinski on Saturday, June 9, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The program will be held at the Fort Collins Senior Center. Pre-registration is encouraged by calling the Fort Collins Senior Center at 970.221.6644 (Activity #325400-01).

The program will feature presentations by Lori La Bey, the highly acclaimed founder of Alzheimer’s Speaks, and Cyndy Luzinski, founder of Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado®. Both speakers are passionate advocates who will discuss ways to shift dementia care culture from crisis to comfort. Together, they will share the strategies, resources, and available opportunities to show how living with purpose, contentment, and joy is entirely possible, even when dementia is part of the journey.

Lori La Bey was recently named by HEALTHLINE.com as one of the best Alzheimer’s Disease blogs of 2018. She has also been recognized for her work as a 2018 Health Hero by Oprah Winfrey, an Advocate of Change for Humanity by Maria Shriver, and the #1 influencer on-line for Alzheimer’s Disease by Sharecare and Dr. Oz. The host of Alzheimer’s Speaks Radio and the webinar series Dementia Chats, La Bey connects people to best practices and facilitates conversations regarding needs for dementia care worldwide.

Cyndy Luzinski founded Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado® in 2015 as a grassroots volunteer initiative. Due to the high demand for services, Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado® became a non-profit organization in January 2017. The organization provides dementia-friendly business training, community education, care partner support, and sponsors Memory Cafes and other life enrichment opportunities including the B Sharp Arts Engagement® program.

An Artisan sale by friends living with dementia and their care partners will take place during the event with all proceeds helping sustain and grow Dementia-Friendly Communities of Northern Colorado®. Other opportunities for charitable giving will also be available to all attendees.

This community event is co-sponsored by Aspen Club, Pathways, Seniors Helping Seniors, Thrivent, UC Health, and Windsong.