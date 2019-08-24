Dental Specialty Office Opens in Wellington

Wellington Endodontics opened July 15, in Wellington and is now accepting patients. Wellington Endodontics is located at 8017 First Street, Unit C in Wellington.

Endodontics is that branch of dentistry concerned with the morphology, physiology, and pathology of the human dental pulp and periradicular tissues. Dentists spend a minimum of two years additional education and training following graduation from dental school in order to become Endodontists who are specialists in Root Canal Treatment.

The scope of the specialty of endodontics includes, but is not limited to: differential diagnosis and treatment of oral pain of pulpal and/or periradicular origin, nonsurgical treatment of root canal systems, routine retreatment/revision or surgical treatment of previously treated root canals which may involve a variety of reparative procedures and internal bleaching of discolored teeth.

Dr. Westphal completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1972. The Vietnam War interrupted his academic experience at the University of Wisconsin in 1968 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Dr. Westphal trained as a combat medic and operating room technician and served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam after which he returned to college and was accepted into the Marquette University School of Dentistry from which he graduated cum laude and first in his class in 1976. He practiced general dentistry for three years on the Western Slope of Colorado following graduation. In 1979 Dr. Westphal entered the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Residency Program at The Ohio State University School of Dentistry. Upon completion of his residency training, Dr. Westphal returned to Colorado to practice. After his children graduated high school Dr. Westphal returned to Wisconsin with his family where he became involved in teaching Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Marquette University School of Dentistry. While teaching at Marquette University School of Dentistry he completed a two-year postgraduate Endodontic Residency program and received a Master of Science Degree.

Dr. Westphal is available by appointment. You may schedule an appointment with him by calling his office at (970) 775-4504. To learn more about Wellington Endodontics visit the office website at WellingtonEndodontics.com