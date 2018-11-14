Denver Dream of Legends Football League at the Budweiser Events Center for the 2019 Season

November 14, 2018 Theresa Rose Sports 0
The Dream will compete in the Western Conference alongside the Los Angeles Temptation, Seattle Mist and Austin Acoustic.
Budweiser Events Center Logo

Mike Boschert, Director of Marketing

TICKETS ON SALE TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

(Loveland, CO) – The Denver Dream of the Legends Football League return to action at the Budweiser Events Center for their 2019 season. The Dream will compete in the Western Conference alongside the Los Angeles Temptation, Seattle Mist and Austin Acoustic.

Dream’s home-opener will be Friday, April 26 vs. Los Angeles Temptation and the home finale will be on Saturday, June 8 vs. Seattle Mist.

Find out why LFL Football is called Sports’ Ultimate LIVE Fan Experience!

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, November 20 at 11 a.m. MST online at www.budweisereventscenter.com, in-person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office or by phone at 877-544-TIXX (8499). Groups of 10 or more save $5 on select seats! Call 970-619-4122 for more information.

Denver Dream, 2019 Home Schedule Friday, April 26 vs. Los Angeles Temptation | Budweiser Events Center

Saturday, June 8 vs. Seattle Mist | Budweiser Events Center

About The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex The Ranch, Larimer County Fairgrounds and Events Complex, located in Loveland, Colorado, opened in 2003 and is owned and operated by Larimer County. The Ranch consists of the Budweiser Events Center, the Ranch-Way Feeds Indoor Arena and Livestock Pavilions, the First National Bank Exhibition Halls, and the Thomas M. McKee 4-H Youth & Community Building. The Ranch hosts more than 2,000 events annually and is home to the Larimer County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. For more information, visit www.TREventsComplex.com.

About Spectra Spectra is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, and Corporate Partnerships. All divisions are in place at the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch, a 7,200 seat multi-purpose venue that is home to the Colorado Eagles of the AHL.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.

Donate

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Laudamus Chamber Chorale performs this weekend!

by Laudamus Chamber Chorale - November 9, 2018

RamPage: Content for Outdoor Enthusiasts

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - November 2, 2018

The Heart of Story

by North Forty / Scene Magazine - October 1, 2018

View More Promotions

Related Articles

Events

Jim Davidson Keynotes NOCOM 2018

March 31, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0

Amanda Miller Legendary mountaineer and Northern Colorado resident speaks on resilience and innovation in the manufacturing industry Loveland, Colorado— Legendary mountaineer, expedition leader, inspirational professional speaker, and Fort Collins native Jim Davidson will keynote Northern Colorado Manufacturing Partnership’s NOCOM 2018 […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*