Denver Police Department Signs Enterprise Agreement for Lumen Software

Ray Weis

FORT COLLINS, CO (3/21/18) — The Denver Police Department has signed an enterprise-wide upgrade of Lumen – a state-of-the-art data sharing software that combines access to real-time data with advanced analytics – to enhance data-driven law enforcement activities for more effective policing.

Developed by Colorado-based Numerica Corporation, Lumen enables the entire Denver Police Department, including more than 1,400 sworn officers and numerous civilian employees, to search, analyze, and share crucial law enforcement data from multiple databases across multiple jurisdictions with a single click.

“The Denver Police Department has seen organic growth in the use of Lumen over the last 12 months, and with the Enterprise upgrade, they will have access to the Lumen suite agency-wide,” explains Nick Coult, Senior Vice President of Law Enforcement at Numerica. “Lumen gives patrol officers and detectives on the street access to the latest offender and suspect information – including booking photos, known associates, vehicle and incident information, and other key details – directly on their smartphones.”

“At the same time, it empowers commanders to lead with data-driven strategies and tactics,” Coult continues. “Crime-prevention initiatives are nothing without tangible results. That’s where Lumen comes in, not only turning insight into action, but increasing operational effectiveness and providing the data to prove it.”

The Denver Police Department uses the entire suite of Lumen applications, which includes:

Lumen Desktop, which provides a powerful, but easy-to-use interface to rapidly search, analyze, and share data, produce photo lineups, create link charts, and map disparate data sources; and

Lumen Mobile, a simple mobile interface which enables users on a smartphone to quickly and easily find information related to any entity.

“With Lumen, the Denver Police Department will have an enterprise search and analytics platform specifically designed to meet the needs of law enforcement,” Coult concludes. “That means it is a secure product that is compliant with the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services Policy. It is fast, with search results appearing in seconds or less. And it is easy to get started, with minimal IT requirements and an intuitive interface.”

Numerica delivers state-of-the-art defense and law enforcement solutions to both government and industry customers. For its law enforcement customers, Numerica provides mission-critical insights to law enforcement, intelligence, and security professionals through the development of intuitive law enforcement database software, crime analysis software, and analytics.

For more information about Lumen and Numerica Corporation, visit numerica.us/lumen