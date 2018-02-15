Deputy Assaulted at Larimer County Jail

David Moore, Public Information Officer

On February 12, 2018, at approximately 7:40 p.m., a jail deputy was escorting inmate Julie Ann Rio-Cooper (10/14/1961) through the booking area in the Larimer County Jail when Rio-Cooper struck the deputy in the face with a closed fist. The deputy took Rio-Cooper to the ground and gained control as other deputies responded to assist.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and released. Rio-Cooper was not injured.

Rio-Cooper was booked into the jail at about 6:00 p.m. after she was arrested by Fort Collins Police Services for allegations of Attempted 2nd Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony), Violation of Bail Bond Conditions (Class 6 Felony), and Theft (Class 3 Misdemeanor). An additional allegation of 2nd Degree Assault (Class 4 Felony) will be sought for the assault on the deputy.

A booking photo of Rio-Cooper is attached.

The charges are merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until, and unless, proven guilty.