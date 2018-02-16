Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid Course coming to Fort Collins

By Deanna Yurchuk

On March 3 & 4, 2018 MEDIC SOLO Disaster+Wilderness Medical School will be hosting a life-saving education class entitled Disaster+Travel+Wilderness First Aid in Fort Collins. A blend of classroom instruction and hands-on rescue practice, the course allows students to dive into the basic first aid curriculum, as well as acquire essential do-it-yourself care-giving skills that can be used in all situations.

Mired in areas miles from an access point, accidents, destructive weather and terrorism happen, and all too often individuals are not fully capable of dealing with the emergency. Absence of competent leadership may result in improper care of patients and endanger the group. Many recreational accidents are preventable and inadequate care of trauma can compound even simple injuries. Few first aid programs address the issues of providing emergency care in settings where 911 is overwhelmed or not immediately reachable.

The Disaster+Travel+Wilderness course involves a classroom instruction format interwoven with practical work and problem-solving exercises. To feel and actually be prepared for an emergency scenario, hands-on experience is essential. Students are challenged to use their judgement and learn how to lead a group in crisis. A student leaves the course with a new-found confidence, a Wilderness First Aid certification, and access to a network and community of wilderness medicine enthusiasts. There are no prerequisites. Medical professionals can use this course for continuing education credits.

Expert MEDIC instructors are always eager to answer questions from current or former students, helping them to feel capable and prepared for becoming the good Samaritans in cases of an emergency. To help support the communities which host their courses, MEDIC SOLO donates ten percent of the course proceeds to a local non-profit.

For more information on this or other courses, go to: solowfa.com