Disc Golf Tournament Supports Community and Welcomes World Champions

PeaceJames Co is running the Solstice Soirée Sponsored by Latitude 64 disc golf tournament at Sundance Trail Guest Ranch near Red Feather Lakes, CO June 15-16, 2019 which emphasizes the fun and camaraderie of frisbee events and celebrates the summer solstice by starting much later than normal. One hundred competitors from all over Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, and Texas will play the mountain course that was re-designed a few years ago. Besides the two-round PDGA B-Tier sanctioned tournament, there will also be extra fun competitions to help raise money for charity.

“We have a wide range of players from young to more seasoned and first-time tournament competitors to World Champions.” says Solstice Soirée Tournament Director, Matt James.

Half of the entry fees from the Ace Pool which is paid out to anyone who throws a hole-in-one, half of the Accuracy Challenge entries which uses a large frisbee and a small junior disc and half of the Putting Competition and Glow Round entry fees will also be donated to Homeward Alliance. This Fort Collins, CO charity was chosen by the host, Sundance Trail Guest Ranch, for their work helping the homeless or near-homeless in Northern Colorado. So far we have raised almost $350 for Homeward Alliance and the event hasn’t started yet.

“Sundance is the perfect venue for an event like this. In addition to the tournament, there is also a nine-hole Glow Round Saturday night played with LED and glow-in-the-dark discs,” Matt says. “An Accuracy Challenge that uses small junior size discs, large frisbees, and a Putting Competition, all on this gorgeous mountain property. that allows for camping, lodging and meals together.”

World Champion disc golfers and co-founders of E.D.G.E (Educational Disc Golf Experience curriculum for schools) Des and Jay ‘Yeti’ Reading will join the Solstice Soirée festivities at Sundance Trail Guest Ranch. The Readings are celebrating 20 years of consecutive touring and both being inducted into the Disc Golf Hall of Fame. Jay ‘Yeti’ who has won multiple World Putting titles will provide a free Putting Clinic Presented by Soul Crusher and a Ring of Fire after dinner Saturday.

“I have always believed that disc golf events celebrate the fun and camaraderie of spending time outside in the fresh air with friends while supporting the community at the same time,” James says.

Disc golf is a game for anyone from 8 to 80 years old using modern bevel edged discs in different weights and molds of drivers, mid-range and putters. Played individually at your own pace and skill level it’s a great opportunity to get outside in the fresh air and get a little exercise too while enjoying the joy of flight. Played much like ball golf from tee to basket in the fewest throws, there are almost 200 disc golf courses in the state of Colorado and 75 PDGA sanctioned events each year.

Visit https://www.peacejames.co/Sols ticeSoiree or www.pdga.com for more information.