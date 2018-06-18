Discovery Distilled: The Science of Beer, June 20 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Have you ever wondered what makes your favorite beer taste so good? Or what makes a stout different from an IPA?

Join us for Discovery Distilled: The Science of Beer, the first in a new 21+, casual, after-hours series at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery. Chat with experts from Odell,New Belgium, Horse & Dragon, Gilded Goat, Loveland Aleworks, and the CSU Fermentation Lab as they break down ingredients and reveal the science behind their brews. Come drink some beers, learn something new, and explore all that your museum has to offer.

One drink ticket, snacks, and unforgettable experiences are included with admission. The Taco Stop will also be on site for the evening.

Tickets $20/$15 for members. This event is 21+ only. ID required for purchase and participation.

Sponsored by Odell Brewing