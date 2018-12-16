Mike Boschert

TICKETS ON SALE DECEMBER 18 AT BUDWEISEREVENTSCENTER.COM

(Loveland, CO) – Rev up for non-stop fun with four of your favorite Disney stories when Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment comes to the Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch! This one-of-a-kind production visits Loveland from March 28th to the 31st in 2019 for seven performances.

Get ready to enter a dazzling world of Disney magic, live on ice where Lightning McQueen, Mater and the crew of Disney ● Pixar’s Cars perform high-speed stunts and race across the ice like you’ve never seen before! Be amazed and join Ariel as she dives into the underwater kingdom of Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Cheer on Buzz Lightyear, Woody, Jessie and other favorites from the Toy Story gang as they try and escape from Sunnyside Daycare in one of their most daring adventures ever from Disney ● Pixar’s Toy Story 3 – proving that the toys are back in town!

Plus, enter the wintry world of Arendelle with sisters Anna and Elsa from the BAFTA and Academy Award®-winning and number one animated feature film of all time, Disney’s Frozen. Join Anna as she embarks on an epic journey with the hilarious snowman Olaf and rugged mountain-man Kristoff to find her sister, the magical Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom of Arendelle in eternal winter.

From wheels to waves, icy wonderlands to infinity and beyond, see some of your family’s favorite Disney moments come to life at Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment.

Tickets for Disney On Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment start at $20.00 and will be available for purchase starting Tuesday, December 18th at 10 a.m. online at BudweiserEventsCenter.com, by phone at 877-544-TIXX (8499) or in-person at the Budweiser Events Center Box Office. Groups of 10 or more can save on tickets! Call 970-619-4122 for more information.

To learn more about Disney On Ice, produced by Feld Entertainment, log on to www.disneyonice.com, or visit them on Facebook and YouTube.