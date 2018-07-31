Disney’s Mary Poppins opens Candlelight’s 11th Season

Gloria Shanstrom

September 6 – November 11, 2018

(Johnstown, CO) – Disney’s Mary Poppins is set to fly over the rooftops of London and into the Candlelight Dinner Playhouse September 6 – November 11, 2018! This family musical features the delightful songs from the cherished Disney film including “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “ Supercalifragilisticexpialidoc ious” and “Step in Time.” Winner of 44 major theatre awards from around the globe, Mary Poppins has captivated audiences for generations with its enchanting story, unforgettable songs and dazzling dance numbers.

Candlelight’s production of Disney’s Mary Poppins will be directed by Pat Payne, who is no stranger to our stage. Payne’s most recent directorial effort at Candlelight was the runaway hit Disney’s Newsies. His Candlelight directing credits include 42nd Street, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Hairspray. When asked about his goal for this production, Payne commented, “I am excited to bring this magical show to life, it’s an iconic movie and I can’t wait to remind audiences about what they fell in love with and also throw in a few surprises as we go.”

Joining Payne’s production staff as choreographer is the supercalifragilisticexpialidoc iously talented Kate Vallee. Vallee’s world class dance experience as a Radio City Rockette, performer on the national tours of Broadway’s 42nd Street, Funny Girl, and Cirque Christmas Dreams will certainly be reflected in the show. She’s a World Tap Dance Champion and the resident choreographer/dance director for St. Luke’s Performing Arts Academy in Highlands Ranch. Candlelight resident music director Phil Forman will lead the vocal and instrumental music. Forman has been seen on, under or behind the stage for over 30 years, including guiding the music for our production of Disney’s Newsies.

Harmony Livingston will return to Candlelight’s stage to play the practically perfect nanny – Mary Poppins. Coming immediately off her leading role in our production of Disney’s Newsies, Livingston is ready to arrive with her umbrella and magic bag. The jolly role of the chimney sweeping Bert will be filled by the multi-talented Cole Emarine. We welcome back Scott Hurst Jr. as the regimented and orderly head of the house, Mr. Banks and Alisha Hayes playing Mrs. Banks. Annie Dwyer and TJ Mullin (both formerly of Heritage Square Music Hall) join the cast as Mrs. Brill and Admiral Boom, respectively.

DISNEY’S MARY POPPINS AT – A – GLANCE

SHOWTIMES:

Thursday, Friday, & Saturday Evenings: Dinner Seating at 6:00 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

Saturday Matinee: Dinner Seating at 12 noon, Show at 1:30 PM

Sunday Matinee: Dinner Seating at 12:30 PM, Show at 2:00 PM

TICKETS

Adult Dinner & Show Tickets: $52.95 – $64.95 (based on day of the week)

Child (5-12) Dinner & Show Tickets: $29.95 (any performance)

Student (13-18) Dinner & Show Tickets: $39.95 (any performance)

Adult Show-Only Tickets: $33.95 (any performance, seating restrictions)

WHERE

Candlelight Dinner Playhouse

4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown, CO 80534

For more information or to purchase tickets online visit ColoradoCandlelight.com or

call the Box Office at 970-744-3747