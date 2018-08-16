DIVE RESCUE ACADEMY – Saturday, August 18, 8 am to 5 pm

TEAM CONTINUES TO SEEK NEW MEMBERS

Arrive at Dive Rescue Headquarters (The Cache), 1303 North Shields Street, Fort Collins, Colorado. promptly at 8:00 am

We are looking for individuals with any of the following experience: water rescue, dive rescue, commercial divers, military divers, recreational SCUBA, EMT, Paramedic, law enforcement, or simply people with big hearts for helping others in their time of need.The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team is looking for qualified, professional candidates who are highly motivated and are eager to serve the community in the challenges of the aquatic environment. Applicants must have an interest in public service and ability to function as part of a highly skilled team of rescue professionals.

The Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT) will be Training on Dive Emergency Simulations. Training starts at 8:00 am on Saturday at the Cache and we will relocate to a designated site suitable for the type of training. Anyone interested in learning more about the team and how they train for in water rescues is invited to attend any or all of the training activities. COME CHECK IT OUT – ALL ARE WELCOME.

Larimer County Dive Rescue is an all-volunteer rescue organization dedicated to providing emergency water services for the citizens of Larimer County – and state wide upon request. Our organization is one charged with a mission of water rescue/recovery (surface and sub-surface) for Larimer County, Colorado. We have been in existence since 1972. The current level of training and expertise within our team is on the same level or higher than many paid organizations. In addition to our life safety and rescue mission, we perform underwater criminal investigation, evidence search and victim and vehicle recovery for the law enforcement agencies within our response area.

For more information call Bruce Lobmeyer, Phone: (970) 227-1199, Email: bruce.lobmeyer@lcdrt.org