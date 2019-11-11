Do you think you qualify for a reimbursement for expenses related to the Elk Fire?

Message from The Nature Conservancy:

Following up on our conversations during last Friday, October 18th Community Meeting and the subsequent email outreach, we know this has been an extremely trying and stressful time for many residents in the area and understand that some of you and in some cases your property has been directly impacted by the fire. In some other cases, you have incurred out of pocket expenses as a consequence of the mandatory 24-hour evacuation order determined by the Larimer Sheriff Department.

To that extent, The Nature Conservancy has been in contact with its insurer to establish a process for assessing damages and making claims related to the fire.

In this particular case, The Nature Conservancy’s liability insurer is Federal Insurance Company and the claims representative is Mr. Michael Rettig.

Mr. Rettig and the Federal Insurance Company have established such a process.

If you have a claim for property damage, expenses, or any other losses and would like to present it to Federal Insurance Company, please email him at elkfire@sgrllc.com to let him know you will be presenting a claim. He will then send you instructions on how to submit your claim. It will assist him if you provide a brief description of your claimed losses in your initial email. He will respond to you within 24 hours, excluding weekends.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact TNC or the insurance company directly.

