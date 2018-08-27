Doggie Olympics celebrates 23rd year in the Front Range September 16

Mary Rutherford

Come to Fort Collins City Park Sunday, September 16, 2018 to compete with your dog for prizes or just for fun and watch teams compete!

Doggie Olympics is a fun family event. Dogs of all ages, sizes, and abilities plus their human to compete in 4 levels: Jr. Handler, Sr. Dog, Fun / Recreational, and Competitive. There are 14 events like 25 Yard Dash, Land Retrieve, Toy Catch, Marathon Down, Obstacle Course, and many others. Learn about all the events and rules at http://www.colapp.org/doggie-olympics/event-games/.

Teams must pre-register to compete for medals; Gold, Silver, or Bronze. Each medal winner receives a medal and prizes. Pricing is based on the number of events entered: 1st event is $7.50. Additional events are $2.50 each. Teams that enter in one event in each of the following categories: Catch, Obstacle, Retrieve, Run, & Obedience can participate in the Pentathlon competition for more medals and prizes. Pentathlon level is an additional $10. Teams can also try out a new game or play a favorite again using the Paws-at-Play tickets. There is no pre-registration for Paws-at-Play tickets and they are not eligible for medals. Paws-at-Play tickets can be purchased by the registration deadline for a discount: 3 for $7.50, 5 for $10. Paws-at-Play tickets can be purchased the Day of Doggie Olympics: 1 for $5, 3 for $10, 5 for $15. Even if you can’t participate you can still go to Doggie Olympics and cheer on the teams and visit the 25+ sponsor booths!

Registration is open now and ends Monday, September 10, 2018. If there are any registration questions, please e-mail doggieolympics@colapp.org or call Lisa at (970) 231-6984.

The funds raised at Doggie Olympics help Larimer Animal-People Partnership (LAPP) promote animal therapy programs throughout Northern Colorado.

About Larimer Animal-People Partnership (LAPP).…

LAPP is an all-volunteer non-profit whose mission is to provide opportunities to serve the community through Animal-Assisted Therapies. LAPP animal therapy teams regularly visit Crossroads Safehouse, Poudre River Public Libraries, local elementary schools, hospitals, senior living centers, and many other organizations providing comfort and enjoyment to the community. All teams are registered through Pet Partners or Alliance of Therapy Dogs. LAPP does not charge for its services, funds are raised through Doggie Olympics. Visit www.colapp.org for more information.