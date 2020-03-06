Don McLean to Perform in Greeley

World-famous singer-songwriter Don McLean will be performing at the Union Colony Civic Center in Greeley Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m as part of his North American tour.
Fresh off the fumes of his new album, “Botanical Gardens”, McLean is bringing his current tour to Greeley, playing decades worth of his hit songs as well as new material featured on his latest album.
McLean can be attributed to influencing many music icons today, including Garth Brooks and Ed Sheeran. As a Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, he has over 50 years of experience under his belt, writing some of the top songs in the 20th century, such as “American Pie”.
For more information on how to get tickets to see Don McLean on March 28, please visit the Union Colony Civic Centers website at ucstars.com or call their ticket office at 970 356-5000.
