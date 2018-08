Donate Pet Supplies, Get Free Dessert at Urban Bricks on Sunday, August 26

When : Sunday, August 26, 2018

All day

Location : U rban Bricks

Visuals : Guests stopping by Urban Bricks with their pets for lunch or dinner to donate pet supplies and enjoying their free desert pie. Since the offer is dine-in and pet-friendly, guests will be waiting in line, ordering food, and dining with their pups.

Who : Urban Bricks serves ‘brickin’ good’ authentic, customizable restaurant with an all-American attitude. With a culture that’s edgy, outgoing and progressive, Urban Bricks allows guests to build-your-own pizza, panini, pasta and salad, choosing from more than 30 ingredients that are prepared fresh each morning. Urban Bricks is 100 percent natural with zero preservatives and uses a dough recipe designed by World Pizza Champion Michele D’Amelio.