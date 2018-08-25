Donate Pet Supplies, Get Free Dessert at Urban Bricks on Sunday, August 26

August 25, 2018 Theresa Rose Events 0
Urban Bricks Restaurant Pet Supply fundraiser
Urban Bricks Restaurant Logo

Fast-Casual Restaurant Hosts National Dog Day Pet Drive to Benefit Local Animal Shelters

Lindsey Harrison
What:                          In celebration of National Dog Day, Urban Bricks Fort Collins is hosting a pet drive to benefit local animal shelters. Guests who donate pet supplies (food, toys, etc.) will receive a free dessert pie (one per family/group). Additionally, the whole family is welcome, as dog treats will be available for visiting pups on Urban Bricks’ always pet-friendly patio.
When:                       Sunday, August 26, 2018
                                                All day
Location:                   Urban Bricks
                                   2860 E. Harmony Road, Fort Collins, CO, 80528

Visuals:                     Guests stopping by Urban Bricks with their pets for lunch or dinner to donate pet supplies and enjoying their free desert pie. Since the offer is dine-in and pet-friendly, guests will be waiting in line, ordering food, and dining with their pups.

Who:                                 Urban Bricks serves ‘brickin’ good’ authentic, customizable restaurant with an all-American attitude. With a culture that’s edgy, outgoing and progressive, Urban Bricks allows guests to build-your-own pizza, panini, pasta and salad, choosing from more than 30 ingredients that are prepared fresh each morning. Urban Bricks is 100 percent natural with zero preservatives and uses a dough recipe designed by World Pizza Champion Michele D’Amelio.
Media Contact:         Lindsey Harrison,lharrison@fishmanpr.com, 947-945-1300
                                   

