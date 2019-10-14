Don’t call it a comeback, I have been here for years

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1497372890561290/

Whitney Allison, a woman determined to change the face of women’s cycling, a fighter for equal pay, and a disciplined athlete, took 2nd on Stage 1, 12th on Stage 2, and maintaining 10th GC with support from the Hagens Berman Supermint Pro Cycling Team crew at the Colorado Classic in 2019. Taking second wasn’t easy, and it came after an almost devastating crash where Allison was hit by a driver with an Airstream just a year earlier on a training ride preparing for the Colorado Classic In 2018. With an incredibly long journey, Whitney stood proud on the podium, a lifetime goal and everything she worked so diligently throughout her career.

“I had a great stage one in steamboat it had multiple different climbs, and the thing everybody was worried about was this last climb called The Corkscrew, and then a quick turn onto a gravel road with a gravel climb and a steep gravel descent,” Whitney tells the story with fury and passion. “It’s pretty atypical in professional road racing to have gravel like that. So I just kept things pinned over the top of the Corkscrew. The valley before the gravel was super windy so I just kept everybody in the gutter. I turned onto the gravel first. Whenever the pace would drop, I would make sure that I pushed the pace, knowing that a lot of people would struggle with the altitude, and just making everybody vulnerable.”

Whitney Allison stands on top of Bingham Hill near where her accident was. Photo by Dewey ChapmanWhat was her strategy? “It’s kind of like a rolling descent back into the finish with a small false flat climb, and then a quick right left to the finish. I had pre-ridden the course and decided that the best course of action as an individual rider would be to jump early before the final couple of turns. I put a lot of faith in that idea and let whatever else would happen, happen,” Allison says. “Chloe Dygert, who ended up winning all four stages, had ridden away solo on the dirt. And so I didn’t do anything about that. I kept with my plan and finished second.” Dygert would go on to win women’s Worlds in the time trial and get 4th in the road race a few weeks later.

Whitney is no stranger to the Colorado Classic and the US Pro Challenge that came before. The US Pro Challenge started in 2011 and was a men’s only ride with a massive prize purse and extreme challenges. Professional cyclist Whitney Allison found it troublesome that women were not allowed to ride in the Challenge. Allison designed the Fort Follies Grand Prix in 2013 through a crowdfunding campaign and a great deal of community support. For the first time in the five-year history of the race, the USA Pro Challenge offered a women’s crit at the finish line of Stage 6 of the men’s race. By 2015 Women were allowed their own course.

As the Pro Challenge dissolved, it re-emerged as The Colorado Classic in 2017. By December 2018, the Classic announced to be a women-only race from 2019 forward. The Classic is the only standalone women’s stage race in the Western Hemisphere included in the official UCI calendar. The 2019 edition was part of the USA Cycling‘s Pro Road Tour, and the women’s purse was $75,000, $5,000 more than the purse for the final men’s Classic in 2018.