Don’t miss the Greeley Old Time Farm Show at the Greeley RV Park and Campground

Becky Colvin

See history in action at The Greeley Old Time Farm Show on Saturday, July 21st 2018 at the Greeley RV Park and Campground. This event is FREE to the public. Also feel free to bring your old tractors and antique farming equipment at no charge. Demonstrations on Saturday will include a wheat harvest, straw baling, antique sawmill operation, blacksmithing, parade of power, wagon rides, lots of great food, and much more.

Set up is any time on Friday, July 20.

Watch and admire the old tractors, hit and miss engines, trucks, cars and garden tractors on display. Hosted by the Greeley RV Park and Campground.

Saturday, July 21

Activities start at 9 am

9-10am: Threshing machine demonstration

10:30-11:30am: Corn sheller demonstration

12 pm Tractor/equipment parade & review

This year the mule club will be working the fields with teams and the stationary engine club will be doing small engine displays. There will be a “fun pull” with a sled. Saturday will be the best day to see all thrashing and pulling. The mules will be there on Saturday only..

Sunday, July 22

Last chance to check out the collections on display

Demonstrations continue

Wrapping up and tearing down

810 East 28 Street, Greeley, Colorado, 80631

Questions, contact Marlin Ness at 970-302-0929

Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/event s/584012721992129/